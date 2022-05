Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine plays Iga Swiatek of Poland in their women's first-round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 23 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after winning against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in their womenís first-round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 23 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic plays Diane Parry of France in their womenís first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 23 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT

Diane Parry of France reacts after winning against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in their women's first-round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 23 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays Amanda Anisimova of the USA in their womenís first-round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 23 May 2022. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Amanda Anisimova of the USA celebrates winning against Naomi Osaka of Japan in their women's first-round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 23 May 2022. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Former world number one Naomi Osaka and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova crashed out of the French Open first round on Monday, while Iga Swiatek extended her impressive winning streak.

Osaka’s first French Open appearance, after she withdrew from last year’s edition amid a fallout with the media, was cut short at the hands of Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-4.