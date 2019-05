Naomi Osaka of Japan plays Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in French Open second-round action in Paris, France, on May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays Naomi Osaka of Japan in French Open second round action in Paris, France on May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in French Open second-round action in Paris, France, on May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Naomi Osaka made another comeback at the French Open on Thursday with a victory over Victoria Azarenka, to secure a spot in the third round.

The 21-year-old world number one subdued her rival 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 to extend her bid for a third consecutive Grand Slam title, after the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open.