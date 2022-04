Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during their quarterfinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 31 March 2022. Hurkacz won 7-6 (9-7), 6-3. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Naomi Osaka hits a forehand during her semifinal match at the Miami Open on 31 March 2022 against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. Osaka won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Naomi Osaka powered past Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the Miami Open final and move within one victory of her first tournament title since early 2021.

Earlier in the day, Polish defending champion Hubert Hurkacz thwarted world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev's bid to get back to the top spot of the rankings by securing a 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 victory in quarterfinal action.