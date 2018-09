Camila Giorgi of Italy in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their singles semifinal match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament in Tachikawa, Tokyo suburb, Japan, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Camila Giorgi of Italy during their singles semifinal match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament in Tachikawa, Tokyo suburb, Japan, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates a point against Camila Giorgi of Italy during their singles semifinal match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament in Tachikawa, Tokyo suburb, Japan, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka, No. 3 seed, reached the Toray Pan Pacific Open finals for the second time in her career after defeating Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-3.

The US Open champion took 71 minutes to overcome world No. 37 Giorgi in their first ever encounter, clearing the way for a trophy on home soil.