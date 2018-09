Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts as she waits for the trophy ceremony after the women's final on the thirteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD *** Local Caption *** 53000073

Serena Williams of the US holds up the runner up trophy after losing to Naomi Osaka of Japan in the women's final on the thirteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 8, 2018.

Naomi Osaka of Japan holds up the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams of the US in the women's final on the thirteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 8, 2018.

The young Japanese Naomi Osaka, champion of the US Open, Saturday received her trophy with tears before the booing of the public, which favored the American Serena Williams.

The Japanese, only 20 years old and 20th seed, defeated by a clear 6-2 and 6-4 to Williams, who lost control during the match and it once it was finished she embraced her rival to comfort her and asked for silence and respect for her.