Naomi Osaka of Japan holds her trophy after winning against Ashleigh Barty of Australia in their women's singles finals match at the China Open Tennis tournament in Beijing, China, 6 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, world No. 3, decided to renounce her United States citizenship to be able to represent her country in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, national television NHK reported Thursday.

According to the Japanese law, the 21-year-old is obliged to choose between her two nationalities as soon as she turns 22 on 16 October.