Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine stretches for a forehand during her US Open quarter-final match against Naomi Osaka of Japan in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Naomi Osaka of Japan smiles during a post-match on-court interview after defeating Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine during their US Open quarter-final match in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a backhand during her US Open quarter-final match against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Japan's Naomi Osaka needed less than an hour to brush aside Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-1 in US Open women's singles quarter-final action Wednesday afternoon and secure her maiden berth in the final four of a Grand Slam tournament.

The 20-year-old budding superstar, who has a Haitian father but uses her Japanese mother's last name, encountered little resistance from the 29-year-old Ukrainian player in their first career meeting.