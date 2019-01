Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan on day six of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates after defeating Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan during their round three women's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan reacts whle in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their round three women'Äôs singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts while in action against Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan during their round three women's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan during their round three women's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka of Japan outlasted upset artist Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei to reach the last 16 of the 2019 Australian Open on Saturday.

The number 4 seed downed her Taiwanese opponent 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, to reach the fourth round in Melbourne for a second straight year.