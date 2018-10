Zhang Shuai of China in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their women's quarterfinals round singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A picture taken with a slow shutter speed shows Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Zhang Shuai of China during their women's quarterfinals round singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her women's quarterfinals round singles match against Zhang Shuai of China at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Japan’s Naomi Osaka defeated Shuai Zhang of China on Friday in the China Open quarterfinal.

The US Open champion fought back from a set down to win 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 to book her place in the semifinal of the tournament.