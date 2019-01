Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in action against Madison Keys of the USA during their round four women's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their round four women's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia during their round four women's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia during their round four women's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka (4) and the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (6) on Monday both cruised into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after beating Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova (13) and Madison Keys (17) of the United States, respectively.

US Open champion Osaka won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Sevastova, who could not match her best record in Melbourne after reaching the quarter-finals in 2011.