Anastasija Sevatova of Latvia plays a shot during her quarter final match against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a shot during her third round match against Anastasija Sevatova of Latvia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays waves to the crowd after winning her quarter final match against Anastasija Sevatova of Latvia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Japan's Naomi Osaka on Thursday defeated Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 at the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International.

The US Open champion defeated her rival to reach the tournament's semifinals for the first time in her career in an hour and 31 minutes.