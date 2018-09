Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their singles quarter final match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament in Tachikawa, Tokyo suburb, Japan, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic during their singles quarter final match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament in Tachikawa, Tokyo suburb, Japan, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her singles quarter final match against Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic at the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament in Tachikawa, Tokyo suburb, Japan, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Home favorite Naomi Osaka on Friday eased past the Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova, 6-3, 6-4, advancing into the semifinals of the Pan Pacific Open being held in the Japanese capital.

Despite making a total of 26 unforced errors and as many as winners, the US Open reigning champion was decisive when it mattered, making the most of all three break points she created to seal her second win over Strycova in their third career match.