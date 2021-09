Leylah Fernandez of Canada (R) shakes hands with Naomi Osaka (L) of Japan after winning her match from the number 3 seed, on the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Naomi Osaka of Japan walks with her head down after losing a point against Leylah Fernandez of Canada during their match on the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Japanese tennis world No. 3 Naomi Osaka said late Friday she would take a break from tennis after being knocked out of the US Open, ending her title defense.

At a press conference on Friday night after her 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 loss to 18-year-old 73rd-ranked Canadian Leylah Fernandez, a teary Osaka, who had to pause on occasion to gather herself, said that she was thinking of taking a break from tennis "for a while."