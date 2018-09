US tennis player Serena Williams gestures angrily towards chair umpire Carlos Ramos (r.) durng her match against Naomi Osaka of Japan during the women's final of the US Open Tennis Championships on Sept. 8, 2018, won by Osaka 6-3, 6-4. EFE-EPA/Jason Szenes

US tennis player Serena Williams waits for the trophy ceremony after losing to Naomi Osaka of Japan during the women's final of the US Open Tennis Championships on Sept. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jason Szenes

Naomi Osaka of Japan holds up the championship trophy after beating Serena Williams in the women's final of the US Open Tennis Championships on Sept. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/John G. Mabanglo

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, twentieth seed of the tourney, defeated 17th seed Serena Williams by 6-2, 6-4 this Saturday in the women's final of the US Open to take the season's last Grand Slam tournament.

Osaka's victory makes her the first Japanese tennis player to win a Grand Slam title and leaves her with a record of two wins, no losses against the world's top female tennis player.