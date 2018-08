Osasuna defender Carlos Clerc (L) tries to control the ball as SD Eibar midfielder Pablo Hervias looks on during a preseason friendly on Friday, Aug. 3, in Logrono, Spain. EFE-EPA/Fernando Diaz.

SD Eibar's Sergi Enrich (R) kicks the ball past Manuel Flaño of Osasuna during a preseason friendly on Friday, Aug. 3, in Logroño, Spain. EFE-EPA/Fernando Diaz

Second-division side Osasuna forced La Liga's Eibar to settle for a 1-1 draw here Friday in a preseason friendly.

With his team set to play another friendly on Saturday, Eibar coach Jose Luis Mendilibar made only two substitutions in the match at Varea Municipal stadium in Logroño.