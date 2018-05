Photograph showing former world boxing champion Oscar de la Hoya at the 2018 SPORTELSummit in Miami Beach, United States, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mar Vila

Former world boxing champion Oscar de la Hoya said here Wednesday that soccer may reach the level of popularity enjoyed by boxing in the United States within 10-15 years.

"Soccer is my passion," he told EFE in an interview. "Ever since I was a child I wanted to play at a professional level. Being a third-generation boxer, I never had the chance to pursue my soccer dream."