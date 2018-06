Former players Yao Ming of China (L), Oscar Robertson (C), and Bill Russell (R) recognized on court in the first half of the 2016 NBA All-Star game at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Feb 14, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/WARREN TODA CORBIS OUT

NBA legends Oscar Robertson (L) and Bill Russell (R) sit on the court side during the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, Feb 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson is set to be honored with the NBA's Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual awards ceremony that the NBA will be holding for the most outstanding professionals during the regular season, the NBA said Friday.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be the second to be awarded and the NBA awards ceremony is scheduled for Jun. 25.