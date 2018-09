Spanish cyclist Jesus Herrada of Cofidis team celebrates on the podium retaining the overall leader's red jersey after the 13th stage of the 2018 La Vuelta cycling tour, over 174.8 km from Candas to La Camperona, northern Spain, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spanish rider Oscar Rodriguez of Euskadi Murias team reacts after winning the 13th stage of La Vuelta cycling tour, over 174,8 km from Candas to La Camperona, Leon, northern Spain, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Manuel Bruque

Spanish cyclist Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi Murias) bested a pair of more experienced riders to win Friday's 13th stage of the Vuelta a España, while his compatriot Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) retained the overall lead.

The 23-year-old Rodriguez completed the 174.8km (108.6mi) course in four hours, 17 minutes and five seconds, reaching the summit finish 19 seconds ahead of Poland's Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and 30 seconds faster than Belgium's Dylan Teuns (BMC).