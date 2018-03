A handout photo made available by Colombia Team Medellin cycling team shows Colombian-Spanish cyclist Oscar Sevilla at a clinic in Bogota, Colombia, 18 March 2018. Oscar Sevilla broke his arm when he was beaten by a group of men who stole his bicycle as he was about to begin a training day in the north of Bogota. EPA-EFE/TEAM MEDELLIN / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Colombian-Spanish cyclist Oscar Sevilla, who suffered a double fracture in his right arm in a robbery in northern Bogota, said Monday that he hoped the security in his country would improve to avoid living in fear.

"I hope that we will all unite and fight for this security, that we will be free, and that we will not have fear," said the Team Medellin rider in a video published on social networks.