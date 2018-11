Paraguayan national soccer team coach Juan Carlos Osorio speaks with the press on Nov. 14, 2018, in Luque, Paraguay, before traveling with his players to South Africa for a friendly. EPA-EFE FILE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan national soccer team coach Juan Carlos Osorio said his squad needed to win decisively in its friendlies against top teams to prepare for the qualifying phase of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Colombian coach spoke with reporters after arriving at the Asuncion airport on Wednesday night, a day after his team played to a 1-1 draw with South Africa in a friendly.