Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio of the Mexican soccer team speaks during the Latin American Football Summit in Bogota, Colombia, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Mexico's national soccer coach said on Friday that he would only consider his future with the Mexican team after the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

Juan Carlos Osorio added that the prospects of him staying in the job would be improved if the team performs well at the World Cup.