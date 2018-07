Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus returns to Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in their fourth round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia celebrates her win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in their fourth round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia celebrates her win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in their fourth round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, world No. 12, advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Monday after she defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 7-6 (7-4), 6-0.

Ostapenko took one hour and 18 minutes to move a step closer to winning her second Grand Slam title, having won the 2017 French Open.