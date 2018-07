Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia returns to Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in their third round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, on July 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia returns to Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia in their third round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, on July 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, world No. 12, on Saturday advanced to Wimbledon's last-16 round after beating Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia 6-0, 6-4.

The 2017 French Open champion needed just 62 minutes to oust the world No. 132 Russian and qualify for Wimbledon's fourth round for the second year in a row.