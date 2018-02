Gabriela Dabrowski (R) of Canada and Jelena Ostapenko (L) of Latvia celebrate winning the doubles final match against against Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez of Spain and Andreja Klepac of Slovenia at the WTA Qatar Ladies Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Gabriela Dabrowski (L) of Canada and Jelena Ostapenko (R) of Latvia in action during their doubles final match against Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez of Spain and Andreja Klepac of Slovenia at the WTA Qatar Ladies Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Gabriela Dabrowski (R) of Canada and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia pose with their trophies after winning the doubles final at the WTA Qatar Ladies Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski on Sunday won the doubles final of the Qatar Open tournament, beating Spain's Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez and Slovenia's Andreja Klepac.

The unseeded victors pulled off a 6-3, 6-3 victory over their eighth seed rivals.