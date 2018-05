Britain's Johanna Konta reacts during her women's singles third round match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action against Britain's Johanna Konta during their women's singles third round match of the Italian Open tennis tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates after defeating Britain's Johanna Konta in their women's singles third round match of the Italian Open tennis tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Latvian tennis player Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday rallied from a set down to defeat United Kingdom's Johanna Konta 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, to book a place in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, a WTA clay court tournament held in Rome.

The reigning French Open champion needed two hours and 14 minutes to earn her first win over the Briton in their second career match, reaching her first quarterfinals in Rome.