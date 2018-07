Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova serves to Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their quarterfinal match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko hits a forehand to Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova during their quarterfinal match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, world No. 12, earned a straight set victory on Tuesday over Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova 7-5, 6-4 in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Ostapenko, 21, needed one hour and 22 minutes to advance into the semifinals for the first time in her career, keeping her dream of a second Grand Slam victory alive, after winning the 2017 French Open.