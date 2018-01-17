Manchester City players Nicolas Otamendi (R) and Fernandinho (L) react during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi reached an agreement with Manchester City on Wednesday to extend his contract to June 30, 2022.

Otamendi signed a five-year contract when he joined the Premier League club in 2015.