Ott Tanak of Estonia drives his Toyota Yaris WRC during the shakedown of the Rally Portugal 2018 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Matosinhos, Portugal, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANNA KALAGANI

Teemu Suninen of Finland drives his Ford Fiesta R5 during the shakedown of the Rally Portugal 2018 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Matosinhos, Portugal, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIKOS MITSOURAS

Sebastien Ogier of France drives his Ford Fiesta WRC during the start of the Rally Portugal 2018 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Matosinhos, Portugal, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANNA KALAGANI

Thierry Neuville of Belgium drives his Hyundai i20 WRC during the first day of the Rally de Portugal as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Lousada, Portugal, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO

Daniel Sordo of Spain drives his Hyundai i20 WRC during day 1 of the Rally Portugal 2018 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Matosinhos, Portugal, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIKOS MITSOURAS

Estonian Ott Tanak Thursday won the first stage of the Rally of Portugal, the sixth event of the World Rally Championship, after finishing the 3.36-kilometer course in his Toyota Yaris in 2.34.3 minutes in the Portuguese town of Lousada.

He beat Finnish Teemu Suninen and current leader of the championship Sebastien Ogier from France, both of whom drive Ford Fiestas, while Ogier's main rival, Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20) finished sixth with 1.5 seconds behind.