Morelia's player Diego Valdes (L) fights for the ball with Luis Romo (R) from Queretaro Ago. 31 2018 in the Morelos stadium in Morelia (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/Luis Enrique Granados

Morelia manager Roberto Hernandez said his team was stumbling in the Liga MX 2018 Apertura tournament, but the squad had what it takes to come back and be a top club.

"We're doing badly now, far from qualifying for the playoffs, but we also know that we have the tools to turn things around and this weekend will provide a good opportunity to do that," Hernandez said in a press conference ahead of Friday's match against second-place Pumas UNAM.