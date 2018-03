Sevilla players in action during a training session held at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Mar 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL

The stands of Old Trafford stadium on Tuesday were buzzing with around 2,200 Sevilla fans, anxiously dreaming of an away win in the second leg game against Manchester United in the Champions League round of 16.

A Sevilla victory would mean qualifying for the quarterfinals for the first time in six decades, and the historic chance has drawn the largest-ever crowd of Sevilla fans to attend an away match in the Champions League knockout stage.