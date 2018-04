Participants pass in front of the Cibeles fountain as they take part in the 2nd Women's Half Marathon in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/J J GUILLEN

Madrid was gearing up to welcome the more than 35,000 athletes who were expected to take to streets for races of various distances, including a marathon, half marathon and 10K runs.

Madrid would on Sunday host the 41st edition of the event, in which 7,000 runners were expected to take on the 10K race, 17,000 the half marathon, while 1,503 were signed up for the full 42K.