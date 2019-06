Over 5,000 security forces, most of them from the National Police, have started to be deployed around the Spanish capital ahead of the Champions League final between English teams TottenhamHotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday night.

The final, one of the biggest soccer events of the year in Europe, has once again posed a security and organizational challenge to the city, after the South American equivalent Copa Libertadores final on Dec. 9.