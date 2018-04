Sevilla fans cheer for their team during the UEFA Champions League group E soccer match between Sevilla FC and Spartak Moscow at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Nov. 1, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIO MUNOZ

Spanish authorities are to deploy more than 850 troops, including 400 national police, to ensure the safety of the Champions League match between Sevilla and Bayern Munich, which has been declared a high-risk game, a Spanish government representative in Andalusia said Monday.

Antonio Sanz chaired a security coordination meeting for Tuesday's first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, to be held at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain.