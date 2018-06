Some 53 percent of Brazilians say they have no interest in the World Cup, which starts this week in Russia, an extremely high level of disinterest in a country known for being passionate about soccer, a Datafolha survey published Tuesday shows.

Just 18 percent of respondents said they had a high level of interest in the World Cup, which begins on Thursday, while another 18 percent rated their interest as medium and 9 percent said they had a low level of interest in the tournament.