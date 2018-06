A soccer fan waves the flag of China during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E preliminary round soccer match between Costa Rica and Serbia in Samara, Russia, 17 June 2018. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) EPA-EFE FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH EDITORIAL USE ONLY

More than half of the Chinese fans who have bought tickets to the 2018 World Cup Russia are women, and the visitors are expected to spend millions of dollars in Russia, according to a report released Friday.

Chinese tour operator Ctrip estimates around 100,000 Chinese fans will travel to Russia for the World Cup, ranking third amongst all countries, according to the Global Times newspaper.