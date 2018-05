The overall leader, Britain's Simon Yates with the Mitchelton-Scott team, celebrates after winning and retaining the pink jersey following the 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Tolmezzo to Sappada, in Sappada, Italy, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

The overall leader wearing the pink jersey, Britain's Simon Yates with the Mitchelton-Scott team, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Tolmezzo to Sappada, in Sappada, Italy, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

British cyclist Simon Yates (Michelton-Scott) powered through a mountainous 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia road race on Sunday, claiming his third stage victory in this year's edition and strengthening his grip on the overall lead.

Yates, who also clinched the ninth and 11th stages, attacked on the fifth and final hill of the stage, and with 17 kilometers to go was all alone in front.