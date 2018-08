epa06962210 Sasithon Rungsawang (C) of Thailand is tackled by Indian players during the men's Kabaddi match between India and Thailand at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, 21 August 2018. EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

epa06961594 Team China (R) in action againt the team Singapore (L) during their first round match in the super mixed team qualification bridge competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, 21 August 2018. The 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 will take place from 18 August until 02 September 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang. EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

epa06958258 Seunghyun Hong, Republic of Korean in action during Men's Sepaktakraw preliminary match between Republic of Korean and Malaysia at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, 19 August 2018. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

epa06961723 Dauletzhan Gali of Kazakhstan performs during the Men's Nangun section of the Wushu event at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, 21 August 2018. The Asian Games will take place from 18 August until 02 September 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia. EPA/ADI WEDA

The Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia were in full swing Tuesday, as competitors from across the continent gathered for the world's second largest multi-sports event.

While the Games share many of the disciplines that feature at the Olympics, the world's largest sporting gathering, there are several other disciplines that do not feature on the list of approved Olympic sports.