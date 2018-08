Real Sociedad's striker Mikel Oyarzabal attends a press conference after a training session of the team at the Zubieta facilities, Lasarte-Oria, Basque Country, northern Spain, on Aug. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

A day after signing a contract renewal until 2024, Real Sociedad left winger Mikel Oyarzabal said on Wednesday he was confident about continuing his professional career with Real Sociedad and declined to comment on Athletic Bilbao's interest in him.

The 21-year-old Oyarzabal joined Real Sociedad's first team in 2015, after spending time as a U19 and B-team player.