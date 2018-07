Germany's Mesut Ozil reacts after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F preliminary round match between South Korea and Germany in Kazan, Russia, on June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil said Sunday he was retiring from international soccer a month and a half after a photo of him with Turkey's president sparked a controversy.

The 29-year-old Ozil, a cornerstone of Die Mannschaft under coach Joachim Low, announced his decision via his official Twitter account after defending the photo taken with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan in May.