Venus Williams (R) of the USA hugs her sister Serena Williams (L) of the USA after defeating her in their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Pablo Carreno Busta from Spain in action against Daniil Medvedev from Russia during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Daniil Medvedev from Russia in action against Pablo Carreno Busta from Spain during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Spain's Pablo Carreño qualified for the round of 16 at Indian Wells on Monday after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev, while the US' Venus Williams beat sister Serena in their 29th career match against each other to also make it to the last 16.

11th seeded Carreño beat his opponent 6-1, 7-5 in one hour 29 minutes to set up a clash with South Africa's Kevin Anderson, who defeated Argentina's Nicolas Kicker 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3) in the third round.