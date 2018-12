Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts to a foul call against his team during an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (C) scores on a fast break during an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, on Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley (C) loses the ball while being defended by Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (L) during an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, on Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

The Indiana Pacers went on a late run to top the Brooklyn Nets 114-106, getting nine points from star guard Victor Oladipo over the final three minutes to lock up the road win.

The Pacers led 59-49 at halftime, with Domantas Sabonis and Thaddeus Young scoring 14 points apiece to lead a balanced attack over the first two quarters Friday night at the Barclays Center.