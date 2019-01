Pachuca's Oscar Murillo (C) fights for the ball with Pumas UNAM forward Carlos Gonzalez (R) during the Liga MX match played on Jan. 26, 2019, at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Pachuca's Franco Jara (L) battles Pumas UNAM player Pablo Jaquez (R) for the ball during the Liga MX match played on Jan. 26, 2019, at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Pachuca's Edwin Cardona (R) battles Pumas UNAM player David Cabrera (L) for the ball during the Liga MX match played on Jan. 26, 2019, at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Argentine Franco Jara scored a goal in the second half, giving Pachuca a 1-0 win over the Pumas UNAM and making Martin Palermo's debut as the club's manager a success.

Pachuca, playing at home in Saturday's match, started playing aggressively early in the contest, one in which both clubs needed to score goals.