Puebla's Jose Guerrero (left) marks Pachuca's Sebastian Palacios during a Mexican soccer league match on April 6, 2018 at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Pachuca's Sebastián Palacios celebrates after scoring his fourth goal (his team's sixth) of a 6-2 win over Puebla in a Mexican soccer league match on April 6, 2018, at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Pachuca players Keisuke Honda (left) and Sebastian Palacios celebrate after one of their team's six goals during a Mexican soccer league match on April 6, 2018, against Puebla at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Pachuca has moved into the Mexican soccer league's eight-team playoff zone by routing Puebla 6-2 at the start of Matchday 14, which will continue Saturday with a five-game slate.

With just a handful of match days remaining in the Liga MX's 17-round Clausura tournament, Pachuca played with the right amount of desperation in an away game Friday night at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in this central city.