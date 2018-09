Tuzos' player Victor Guzman (R) vies for the ball against Cruz Azul's Ivan Marcone during a match between Tuzos and Cruz Azul in Mexico's Apertura tournament 2018 held at the Hidalgo Stadium of the City of Pachuca, Mexico, on 29 September 2018. EFE / David Martinez Pelcastre

Tuzos' player Emmanuel Garcia (L) vies for the ball against Cruz Azul's Elias Hernandez during the match between Tuzos and Cruz Azul in Mexico's Apertura tournament 2018 held at the Hidalgo Stadium of the City of Pachuca, Mexico, on 29 September 2018. EFE / David Martinez Pelcastre

Tuzos' player Raul Lopez (R) vies for the ball against Cruz Azul's Milton Caraglio during a match between Tuzos and Cruz Azul in Mexico's Apertura tournament 2018 held at the Hidalgo Stadium of the City of Pachuca, Mexico, on 29 September 2018. EFE / David Martinez Pelcastre

Pachuca, managed by Spaniard Pako Ayestaran, blew out Liga MX leader Cruz Azul 3-1, staying on track for a playoff spot in the 2018 Apertura tournament.

Ayestaran's squad got goals from Argentina's Leonardo Ulloa (m. 8) and Mexico's Miguel Tapias (m. 32) and Pablo Lopez (m. 43) in Saturday's match.