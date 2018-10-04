Pachuca's players celebrate a goal during a Mexican-league match on Sept. 29, 2018, against Cruz Azul at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/David Martinez

Leon players Pedro Aquino (right) and Yairo Moreno celebrate a goal scored against Pachuca in Mexican-league action on Aug. 26, 2018, at Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Pachuca and Leon have advanced to the semi-finals of the Apertura 2018 Copa MX, the latest edition of Mexican soccer's knockout cup competition, with victories in penalty shootouts over Tigres UANL and Pumas UNAM, respectively.

In a high-scoring battle Wednesday night at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, the home side took an early lead with a goal by Angelo Sagal in the ninth minute before Ismael Sosa and Javier Aquino scored in minutes 18 and 36 to give the Tigres a 2-1 advantage at the intermission.