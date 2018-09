Pachuca will look to bounce back from a loss in Mexican soccer's Apertura tournament when it takes on league-leading Cruz Azul in Matchday 11 Liga MX action on Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/File

Pachuca will look to bounce back from a loss in Mexican soccer's Apertura tournament when it takes on league-leading Cruz Azul in Matchday 11 action on Saturday.

The Tuzos, who had their six-match unbeaten streak snapped in a 1-0 away loss to Tijuana last weekend, will likely need a strong defensive performance against a stingy Cruz Azul side that has allowed just five goals through 10 contests.