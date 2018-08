Morelia's Diego Valdes (R) vies for the ball with Pachuca's Emmanuel Garcia during their Mexican Apertura Torunament at Morelos stadium, in Morelia, Mexico, 21 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

Pachuca, managed by Spaniard Pako Ayestaran, played to a 1-1 tie against Morelia on the road, marking the start of the sixth round of play in the Mexican league's Apertura tournament.

Peruvian Irven Avila scored in the 38th minute for Morelia, managed by Mexican Roberto Hernandez, while Victor Guzman nailed a goal in the 78th minute for the Tuzos in Tuesday's match.