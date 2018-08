Santos Laguna's Jonathan Rodriguez (R) fights for the ball with Toluca's Rodrigo Salinas (L) during the 2018 Liga MX Clausura tournament match played on May 17, 2018, at Corona Stadium in Torreon, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Alberto Puente

Colombian Juan Perez and Argentine Franco Jara scored goals in Pachuca's 2-0 win over Santos Laguna in the second round of the Copa MX.

Perez scored the first goal in Tuesday's match for Pachuca, managed by Spaniard Paco Ayesteran, in the 39th minute, while Jara's goal was from nearly midfield three minutes later.