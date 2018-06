Pako Ayestaran poses for a photo with his team jacket during his presentation as new coach of the Liga MX club Pachuca on Monday, June 11, in Pachuca, Mexico. EFE-EPA/David Martinez Pelcastre

Pako Ayestaran speaks during his presentation as the new coach of Liga MX club Pachuca on Monday, June 11, in Pachuca, Mexico. EFE-EPA/David Martinez Pelcastre

Contending for the Liga MX title will be Pachuca's goal for the Apertura 2018 season, incoming coach Pako Ayestaran said here Monday.

"We must be capable of qualifying (for the playoffs) and battling for the championship, it's an attractive challenge," the 55-year-old Spaniard during his formal presentation as the new man in charge at Mexico's most-decorated club in the last 20 years.