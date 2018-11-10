Atlas' Ismael Govea (left) vies for the ball with Pachuca's Erick Aguirre during a Matchday 16 game in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 championship. The contest, which ended in a scoreless draw, was played on Nov. 9, 2018, at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Atlas' Jefferson Duque (right) vies for the ball with Pachuca's Oscar Murillo during a Matchday 16 game in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 championship. The contest, which ended in a scoreless draw, was played on Nov. 9, 2018, at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Pachuca player Franco Jara shows his frustration after missing out on an excellent chance to score against Atlas during Matchday 16 action in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship. The contest, which ended in a scoreless draw, was played on Nov. 9, 2018, at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Pachuca stumbled to a scoreless draw against host Atlas in the second-to-last round of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 championship, a result that could jeopardize its chances of qualifying for the eight-team playoffs.

The visiting Tuzos, who are now provisionally in eighth place with 23 points, had every intention of coming away with a victory Friday night at Estadio Jalisco but were unable to produce any offense a week after getting four goals from Victor Guzman in a 6-2 rout of Necaxa.