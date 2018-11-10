Pachuca stumbled to a scoreless draw against host Atlas in the second-to-last round of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 championship, a result that could jeopardize its chances of qualifying for the eight-team playoffs.
The visiting Tuzos, who are now provisionally in eighth place with 23 points, had every intention of coming away with a victory Friday night at Estadio Jalisco but were unable to produce any offense a week after getting four goals from Victor Guzman in a 6-2 rout of Necaxa.